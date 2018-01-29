Additional resources for effective border patrols -Harmon

In wake of the discovery of an illegal road heading towards Venezuela, the security forces will be outfitted with additional resources to increase their ability to effectively patrol the country’s borders, according to Minister of State Joseph Harmon.

“I can say to you these activities on our borders are engaging the attention of the National Security Committee that meets every week under the chairmanship of the president, and in the National Assembly we said that we are going to increase the capabilities of our security forces to do active surveillance of our borders and to be able to determine activities which take place there in a faster time…It is a large border and therefore sometimes things happen before you can actually do something to prevent a violation of our territorial integrity”, Harmon said on Friday.

These comments came one day after Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, disclosed to the media that the National Security Commit-tee received information about a road constructed in Guyana heading towards the Venezuela border…..