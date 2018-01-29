Additional resources for effective border patrols -Harmon

In wake of the discovery of an illegal road heading towards Venezuela, the security forces will be outfitted with additional resources to increase their ability to effectively patrol the country’s borders, according to Minister of State Joseph Harmon.
“I can say to you these activities on our borders are engaging the attention of the National Security Committee that meets every week under the chairmanship of the president, and in the National Assembly we said that we are going to increase the capabilities of our security forces to do active surveillance of our borders and to be able to determine activities which take place there in a faster time…It is a large border and therefore sometimes things happen before you can actually do something to prevent a violation of our territorial integrity”, Harmon said on Friday.
These comments came one day after Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, disclosed to the media that the National Security Commit-tee received information about a road constructed in Guyana heading towards the Venezuela border…..
T&T prison officers stay off the job
(Trinidad Guardian) Prison officers fearing for their lives have started staying away from duty in the wake of the murder of their colleague Davendra Boodooram, who was killed after leaving work at the Port-of-Spain State Prison on Friday.
Crime wave CoI to go ahead
Government has decided that there will be a Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the deaths of hundreds of persons during the unprecedented six-year crime wave here from 2002 and the members of the commission will be named this week, Minister of State Joseph Harmon yesterday said.
Alexander Village residents plead for help over chronic flooding
An event yesterday to officially open foot path bridges in Alexander Village saw a public outcry from residents in the area for government and City Hall to address an over 25-year-old flooding issue there.
City Mayor upbraids Minister Bulkan
Georgetown’s Mayor Patricia Chase-Green yesterday accused Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan of meddling in City Hall’s business and urged that he try to engage with her and the council more frequently before pronouncing on M&CC matters.
Cummings Lodge man found dead on road in pool of blood
“Come back home early, okay” is the last thing Hemchand ‘Rakesh’ Dalchand, the 20-year-old man who was found dead on Oleander Gardens Public Road, heard from his mother before he left his home on Saturday evening.