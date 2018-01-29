Cops intercept car with 22 lbs ganja

An intelligence-led operation on the West Coast of Berbice this morning by a party of police, commanded by a Senior Superintendent, has resulted in the arrest of a 20-year-old driver of East Canje, Berbice with 9.07kilograms (22 pounds) of cannabis.

The police say that at about 9.45 am, the vehicle which was Georgetown-bound was intercepted at Bath Village, West Coast Berbice and a search revealed five taped parcels containing the illegal substance, inside of a black shoulder bag, on the back seat of the white 212 Motor Car.

The suspect is likely to appear before the Fort Wellington Magistrate tomorrow to answer a charge of Possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.