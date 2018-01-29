Cops intercept car with 22 lbs ganja

An intelligence-led operation on the West Coast of Berbice this morning by a party of police, commanded by a Senior Superintendent, has resulted in the arrest of a 20-year-old driver of East Canje, Berbice with 9.07kilograms (22 pounds) of cannabis.
The police say that at about 9.45 am, the vehicle which was Georgetown-bound was intercepted at Bath Village, West Coast Berbice and a search revealed five taped parcels containing the illegal substance, inside of a black shoulder bag, on the back seat of the white 212 Motor Car.
The suspect is likely to appear before the Fort Wellington Magistrate tomorrow to answer a charge of Possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.
T&T prison officers stay off the job
(Trinidad Guardian) Prison officers fearing for their lives have started staying away from duty in the wake of the murder of their colleague Davendra Boodooram, who was killed after leaving work at the Port-of-Spain State Prison on Friday.
Crime wave CoI to go ahead
Government has decided that there will be a Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the deaths of hundreds of persons during the unprecedented six-year crime wave here from 2002 and the members of the commission will be named this week, Minister of State Joseph Harmon yesterday said.
Alexander Village residents plead for help over chronic flooding
An event yesterday to officially open foot path bridges in Alexander Village saw a public outcry from residents in the area for government and City Hall to address an over 25-year-old flooding issue there.
City Mayor upbraids Minister Bulkan
Georgetown’s Mayor Patricia Chase-Green yesterday accused Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan of meddling in City Hall’s business and urged that he try to engage with her and the council more frequently before pronouncing on M&CC matters.
Cummings Lodge man found dead on road in pool of blood
“Come back home early, okay” is the last thing Hemchand ‘Rakesh’ Dalchand, the 20-year-old man who was found dead on Oleander Gardens Public Road, heard from his mother before he left his home on Saturday evening.