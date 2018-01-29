Cummings Lodge man found dead on road in pool of blood

“Come back home early, okay” is the last thing Hemchand ‘Rakesh’ Dalchand, the 20-year-old man who was found dead on Oleander Gardens Public Road, heard from his mother before he left his home on Saturday evening.

In a statement, the police said that around 6pm, Dalchand left his Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown, home with several female friends to attend an entertainment show at the Ogle Community Centre Ground. However, early the next morning, the man was discovered in a pool of blood on the northern half of the Oleander Gardens Public Road with several wounds and without his jersey and footwear he left his home with.

Stabroek News visited his aunt’s home in Industry. She identified herself as Shama, his mother was also present. Shama related that the mother was too distraught to speak…..