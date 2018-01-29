End of Chand’s tenure as GAWU head in sight – Ramkarran

With the PPP leadership irked at his attendance at a meeting with President David Granger on the sugar crisis, the end of the tenure of Komal Chand as head of the union, GAWU is near.
This is the view of former long-serving PPP member and commentator Ralph Ramkarran who in his column in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek entitled `What’s going on in the PPP?’ also asserted that the PPP leadership is in transition and unless they depart in orderly fashion, older leaders in the party will face increasing questions.
Addressing reports of a rift between Chand and the PPP leadership, Ramkarran said that former President Bharrat Jagdeo’s incumbency as General Secretary of the PPP and Opposition Leader makes him the most authoritative figure within the PPP…..
T&T prison officers stay off the job
(Trinidad Guardian) Prison officers fearing for their lives have started staying away from duty in the wake of the murder of their colleague Davendra Boodooram, who was killed after leaving work at the Port-of-Spain State Prison on Friday.
Crime wave CoI to go ahead
Government has decided that there will be a Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the deaths of hundreds of persons during the unprecedented six-year crime wave here from 2002 and the members of the commission will be named this week, Minister of State Joseph Harmon yesterday said.
Alexander Village residents plead for help over chronic flooding
An event yesterday to officially open foot path bridges in Alexander Village saw a public outcry from residents in the area for government and City Hall to address an over 25-year-old flooding issue there.
City Mayor upbraids Minister Bulkan
Georgetown’s Mayor Patricia Chase-Green yesterday accused Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan of meddling in City Hall’s business and urged that he try to engage with her and the council more frequently before pronouncing on M&CC matters.
Cummings Lodge man found dead on road in pool of blood
“Come back home early, okay” is the last thing Hemchand ‘Rakesh’ Dalchand, the 20-year-old man who was found dead on Oleander Gardens Public Road, heard from his mother before he left his home on Saturday evening.