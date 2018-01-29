Greenidge to pursue Indian offer of help to sugar industry

When Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge and his delegation meet with Indian officials this week, Georgetown will be taking up New Delhi’s offer of support for the restructuring of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) and the sugar industry, Minister of State Joseph Harmon says.
“What I can say now is Vice President Greenidge is leading a team to India and we are reviewing several arrangements or agreements made between our countries with respect to not just the sugar industry,” Harmon told Stabroek News yesterday, on the sidelines of an Alexander Village outreach.
It was President David Granger who first made public, on Friday evening, that Guyana would be receiving support from the Indian government for the reformation of the sugar industry and that his government was heartened at the assistance…..
T&T prison officers stay off the job
(Trinidad Guardian) Prison officers fearing for their lives have started staying away from duty in the wake of the murder of their colleague Davendra Boodooram, who was killed after leaving work at the Port-of-Spain State Prison on Friday.
Crime wave CoI to go ahead
Government has decided that there will be a Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the deaths of hundreds of persons during the unprecedented six-year crime wave here from 2002 and the members of the commission will be named this week, Minister of State Joseph Harmon yesterday said.
Alexander Village residents plead for help over chronic flooding
An event yesterday to officially open foot path bridges in Alexander Village saw a public outcry from residents in the area for government and City Hall to address an over 25-year-old flooding issue there.
City Mayor upbraids Minister Bulkan
Georgetown’s Mayor Patricia Chase-Green yesterday accused Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan of meddling in City Hall’s business and urged that he try to engage with her and the council more frequently before pronouncing on M&CC matters.
Cummings Lodge man found dead on road in pool of blood
“Come back home early, okay” is the last thing Hemchand ‘Rakesh’ Dalchand, the 20-year-old man who was found dead on Oleander Gardens Public Road, heard from his mother before he left his home on Saturday evening.