Greenidge to pursue Indian offer of help to sugar industry

-Ramotar says feels vindicated

President David Granger speaking at the 69th anniversary celebration. From right are Minister of State Joseph Harmon, First Lady Sandra Granger, Indian High Commissioner to Guyana V Mahalingam and Mrs Mahalingam. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

When Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge and his delegation meet with Indian officials this week, Georgetown will be taking up New Delhi’s  offer of support for the restructuring of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) and the sugar industry, Minister of State Joseph Harmon says.

“What I can say now is Vice President Greenidge is leading a team to India and we are reviewing several arrangements or agreements made between our countries with respect to not just the sugar industry,” Harmon told Stabroek News yesterday, on the sidelines of an Alexander Village outreach.

It was President David Granger who first made public, on Friday evening, that Guyana would be receiving support from the Indian government for the reformation of the sugar industry and that his government was heartened at the assistance…..

