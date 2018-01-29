Two shot after bothersome man opens fire on Mahaica domino players

Prior to opening fire on a group of people playing dominoes in Mahaica last night and injuring two, the shooter attempted to drive over one of the victims with his bus, an eyewitness said while recalling hiding as a hail of bullets rained.

What was supposed to be a normal Saturday night of playing dominoes with friends in Belmont, Mahaica quickly turned bloody after two men – 23-year-old Teron Gordon, a labourer, and 33-year-old Marlon Browne, a farmer, were both shot.

“It had about 15 of us here playing dominoes because that is what we does do on Saturday nights. The boys from the neighbourhood would come and a friend would bring a friend and we would play dominoes and Andrew [alleged perpetrator] come and Marlon didn’t want anything to do with him,” an eyewitness related to Stabroek News yesterday morning…..