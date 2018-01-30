Albouystown man accused of $3.5M larceny from mall

An Albouystown man was last Friday charged in a city court with the theft of over $3.5 million in goods, which were stolen from the Lucky Star Mall in D’Urban Backlands.

The charge against Hamid Khan, 30, stated that he stole a quantity of household items as well as clothing, footwear, handbags, and sunglasses, valued in total at $3,500,000, between January 14th and January 24th, 2018.

Although Khan pleaded not guilty to the charge, the police prosecutor told Magistrate Leron Daly that Khan admitted to the crime…..