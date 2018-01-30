By-election would have to be called to fill Garrett’s seat on city council

The sudden death of City Councillor Junior Garrett has left open one of the 15 Constituency seats on the Georgetown City Council a mere 11 months before Local Government Elections (LGE) are legally required.

Regulations governing the elections at the level of Local Authorities specify that a by-election is to be held to fill such a vacancy.

Garrett, a longstanding member of the People’s National Congress (PNCR), was narrowly elected to represent Constituency 3 (Bel Air Gardens, Bel Air Springs, Prashad Nagar, North East & North West Campellville) at the March 2016 LGE. He was able to secure 794 of the 1653 of the valid votes cast coming out ahead of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic’s Ramchandra Kissoon who secured 722 votes. Andrew Ramcharran of Team Benschop For Mayor secured the remaining 137 votes…..