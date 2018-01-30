Cummings Lodge youth may have died in road accident, autopsy find

An autopsy has determined that Hemchand Dalchand, the 20-year-old man who was discovered dead on Sunday morning along the Oleander Gardens Public Road, died as a result of injuries consistent with a vehicular accident and the police have since detained two persons for questioning.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan, in a statement issued yesterday, confirmed that Dalchand died as a result of multiple injuries, consistent with that of a motor vehicle accident.

The autopsy was performed yesterday morning by government pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh…..