DPP recommends city constable be charged with rape of juvenile

The Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has recommended that Lance Corporal Clifton Pellew, a member of the City Constabulary be charged with the rape of a juvenile who was in his custody at the Regent Street outpost in August last year.

Stabroek News has been reliably informed that after reviewing the file, the DPP has advised that Pellew be charged with the rape of a child under the age of 16 years old.

The city has been accused of dereliction of duty in handling this investigation. The case was turned over to the police months after the incident occurred between August22-23 last year and advice was later sought by the police from the DPP’s Chambers.

There have been calls for senior City Hall and constabulary personnel to resign over their handling of the case.