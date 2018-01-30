Ex-Skeldon sugar workers receive severance payments

Severance payments were made yesterday to laid-off Skeldon Estate sugar workers and many said they were planning to invest a portion of the money in farming so that they can continue to provide for their families.
The workers braved the scorching sun throughout the day as they stood in lines to receive their severance payments at the Skeldon Pay Office.
Of the 4,763 workers made redundant at the end of December last year, 1,851 were from the Skeldon Estate…..
New strategies being mulled to protect T&T prison officers
(Trinidad Guardian) A number of new strategies were discussed during a closed-door two-hour meeting between the Prison Officers Association, commanders of the Police and Prison Service and the Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon last night to protect officers whose lives are at risk.
Several crime wave inquiries will have to be held – Harmon
Given the large number of killings which occurred during the crime wave, several inquiries will have to be held, Minister of State Joseph Harmon said yesterday while assuring that before the end of the week the first one will be launched.
Wife killer gets 80 years
Miguel Barker was yesterday afternoon sentenced to 80 years in jail after a jury found him guilty of murdering his wife, who was knifed to death at Bagotville, West Bank Demerara almost two years ago.
Former soldier not guilty of murder of ex’s mother
Former Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Private Abiola Jacobs was yesterday found not guilty of murdering her ex-boyfriend’s mother.
Enmore workers receive severance but worry over lack of jobs remains
Hundreds of ex-sugar workers yesterday began receiving severance payments at the Enmore Estate but while many were happy to finally receive their “hard earned money,” some were still grappling with their anxieties from not having jobs.