Ex-Skeldon sugar workers receive severance payments

Severance payments were made yesterday to laid-off Skeldon Estate sugar workers and many said they were planning to invest a portion of the money in farming so that they can continue to provide for their families.

The workers braved the scorching sun throughout the day as they stood in lines to receive their severance payments at the Skeldon Pay Office.

Of the 4,763 workers made redundant at the end of December last year, 1,851 were from the Skeldon Estate…..