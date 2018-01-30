Inquiry into Lindo Creek murders set

The government will tomorrow empanel a Commission of Inquiry into the June 2008 massacre of eight men at Lindo Creek.
It is the first of what the government had yesterday said would be a series of inquiries into the crime spree years.
The victims were Dax Arokium, his uncle Cedric Arokium and workers: Compton Speirs,….
Guyana-Venezuela border controversy for World Court
United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres has recommended that the Guyana/Venezuela border controversy be referred to International Court of Justice (ICJ).
DPP recommends city constable be charged with rape of juvenile
The Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has recommended that Lance Corporal Clifton Pellew, a member of the City Constabulary be charged with the rape of a juvenile who was in his custody at the Regent Street outpost in August last year.
Guyana, India sign three agreements
Guyana and India today signed three agreements, including on renewable energy and cultural exchanges, following bilateral talks between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Second Vice President and Foreign Minister of Guyana Carl Greenidge in New Delhi.
New strategies being mulled to protect T&T prison officers
(Trinidad Guardian) A number of new strategies were discussed during a closed-door two-hour meeting between the Prison Officers Association, commanders of the Police and Prison Service and the Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon last night to protect officers whose lives are at risk.
Several crime wave inquiries will have to be held – Harmon
Given the large number of killings which occurred during the crime wave, several inquiries will have to be held, Minister of State Joseph Harmon said yesterday while assuring that before the end of the week the first one will be launched.