New land surveyors sworn-in

Eight new land surveyors were yesterday sworn in and Minister of State Joseph Harmon urged them to uphold the ethics of the profession.

“I believe that surveying is an exact science and, therefore, it cannot be who is right and who is wrong. It is what the science says. If it says that this is a boundary, this is the boundary. It is not because your client pays you more money that you will say this is not the boundary. That’s professional dishonesty and we have to guard against that,” Harmon told the simple swearing in ceremony at the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC) Headquarters at D’Urban Backlands.

Harmon, in the keynote address, noted that the graduates were the beneficiaries of a programme that is offered by the GLSC annually to prepare interested persons for careers in surveying…..