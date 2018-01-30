Precision inspects records of Republic Bank

Precision Woodworking Ltd on Thursday inspected records of Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited pursuant to its suit against the financial institution for alleged breach of contract.

The bank had filed an appeal against the inspection order, arguing that it was unaware that Precision Woodworking even made such a request to the court.

Republic Bank is contending that it received no notice that an application for such an order was being made and was denied an opportunity to make important submissions…..