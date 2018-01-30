Local News

Precision inspects records of Republic Bank

-in case of alleged breach of contract

By Comments

Precision Woodworking Ltd on Thursday inspected records of Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited pursuant to its suit against the financial institution for alleged breach of contract.

The bank had filed an appeal against the inspection order, arguing that it was unaware that Precision Woodworking even made such a request to the court.

Republic Bank is contending that it received no notice that an application for such an order was being made and was denied an opportunity to make important submissions…..

Comments  
More in Local News

New strategies being mulled to protect T&T prison officers

(Trinidad Guardian) A number of new strategies were discussed during a closed-door two-hour meeting between the Prison Officers Association, commanders of the Police and Prison Service and the Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon last night to protect officers whose lives are at risk.

Several crime wave inquiries will have to be held – Harmon

Given the large number of killings which occurred during the crime wave, several inquiries will have to be held, Minister of State Joseph Harmon said yesterday while assuring that before the end of the week the first one will be launched.

Wife killer gets 80 years

Miguel Barker was yesterday afternoon sentenced to 80 years in jail after a jury found him guilty of murdering his wife, who was knifed to death at Bagotville, West Bank Demerara almost two years ago.

Ex-Skeldon sugar workers receive severance payments

Severance payments were made yesterday to laid-off Skeldon Estate sugar workers and many said they were planning to invest a portion of the money in farming so that they can continue to provide for their families.

By ,

Former soldier not guilty of murder of ex’s mother

Former Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Private Abiola Jacobs was yesterday found not guilty of murdering her ex-boyfriend’s mother.

Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×