US judge sentences Guyanese man found with cocaine pellets to time served

Less than a year after he was caught attempting to smuggle 39 pellets filled with cocaine that he had swallowed into the United States, Guyanese Jermaine Smartt is expected to be back on local soil soon as United States Judge Frederic Block has sentenced him to time served.
While United States Attorney Richard P. Donoghue had recommended that Smartt be sentenced to 12 to 18 months in prison, in keeping with the United States Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the judge opted for time served. He also ordered that Smartt be under supervised release, with special conditions that include that he shall not re-enter the United States illegally once deported and that he would cooperate with and abide by all instructions of immigrations authorities.
He also has to pay a US$100 special assessment, according to the court document seen by Stabroek News. The prosecution’s motion to dismiss any remaining counts was also granted…..
New strategies being mulled to protect T&T prison officers
(Trinidad Guardian) A number of new strategies were discussed during a closed-door two-hour meeting between the Prison Officers Association, commanders of the Police and Prison Service and the Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon last night to protect officers whose lives are at risk.
Several crime wave inquiries will have to be held – Harmon
Given the large number of killings which occurred during the crime wave, several inquiries will have to be held, Minister of State Joseph Harmon said yesterday while assuring that before the end of the week the first one will be launched.
Wife killer gets 80 years
Miguel Barker was yesterday afternoon sentenced to 80 years in jail after a jury found him guilty of murdering his wife, who was knifed to death at Bagotville, West Bank Demerara almost two years ago.
Ex-Skeldon sugar workers receive severance payments
Severance payments were made yesterday to laid-off Skeldon Estate sugar workers and many said they were planning to invest a portion of the money in farming so that they can continue to provide for their families.
Former soldier not guilty of murder of ex’s mother
Former Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Private Abiola Jacobs was yesterday found not guilty of murdering her ex-boyfriend’s mother.