US judge sentences Guyanese man found with cocaine pellets to time served

Less than a year after he was caught attempting to smuggle 39 pellets filled with cocaine that he had swallowed into the United States, Guyanese Jermaine Smartt is expected to be back on local soil soon as United States Judge Frederic Block has sentenced him to time served.

While United States Attorney Richard P. Donoghue had recommended that Smartt be sentenced to 12 to 18 months in prison, in keeping with the United States Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the judge opted for time served. He also ordered that Smartt be under supervised release, with special conditions that include that he shall not re-enter the United States illegally once deported and that he would cooperate with and abide by all instructions of immigrations authorities.

He also has to pay a US$100 special assessment, according to the court document seen by Stabroek News. The prosecution’s motion to dismiss any remaining counts was also granted…..