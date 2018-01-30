Wife killer gets 80 years

Miguel Barker was yesterday afternoon sentenced to 80 years in jail after a jury found him guilty of murdering his wife, who was knifed to death at Bagotville, West Bank Demerara almost two years ago.

The sentence was imposed by Justice Navindra Singh, who noted that he could not be merciful with the convict as he had shown no remorse for his actions.

Though the expressionless Barker said that he was “sorry for what happen,” he continued to profess his innocence, stating that he did not kill his wife, Donessa Barker…..