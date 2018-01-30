Wife killer gets 80 years

Miguel Barker was yesterday afternoon sentenced to 80 years in jail after a jury found him guilty of murdering his wife, who was knifed to death at Bagotville, West Bank Demerara almost two years ago.
The sentence was imposed by Justice Navindra Singh, who noted that he could not be merciful with the convict as he had shown no remorse for his actions.
Though the expressionless Barker said that he was “sorry for what happen,” he continued to profess his innocence, stating that he did not kill his wife, Donessa Barker…..
New strategies being mulled to protect T&T prison officers
(Trinidad Guardian) A number of new strategies were discussed during a closed-door two-hour meeting between the Prison Officers Association, commanders of the Police and Prison Service and the Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon last night to protect officers whose lives are at risk.
Several crime wave inquiries will have to be held – Harmon
Given the large number of killings which occurred during the crime wave, several inquiries will have to be held, Minister of State Joseph Harmon said yesterday while assuring that before the end of the week the first one will be launched.
Ex-Skeldon sugar workers receive severance payments
Severance payments were made yesterday to laid-off Skeldon Estate sugar workers and many said they were planning to invest a portion of the money in farming so that they can continue to provide for their families.
Former soldier not guilty of murder of ex’s mother
Former Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Private Abiola Jacobs was yesterday found not guilty of murdering her ex-boyfriend’s mother.
Enmore workers receive severance but worry over lack of jobs remains
Hundreds of ex-sugar workers yesterday began receiving severance payments at the Enmore Estate but while many were happy to finally receive their “hard earned money,” some were still grappling with their anxieties from not having jobs.