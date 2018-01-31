Airport must boast efficiency as entry point to modern state – President

President David Granger on Saturday charged the management and staff of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) to ensure that a newly modernised airport comes with high standards and quality service so an increasing number of investors, tourists and the travelling public can be in an out of the airport as quickly as possible.

The airport which is currently undergoing a US$150M expansion, he said, must also be a showcase of Guyana’s ‘green’ agenda and operate as a first class entry point into a modern state, according to a statement from the Ministry of the Presidency.

The President was at the time speaking during a site tour at the CJIA, where the Prime Minister and members of Cabinet, were invited by the Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson to have a first-hand look at the state of works…..