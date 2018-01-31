Bulkan denies ‘meddling’ in city council’s business

Communities Minister Ronald Bulkan has labelled the claims of interference levelled against him by Georgetown Mayor Patricia Chase-Green as “unfair and unjustified,” while saying that a recent letter he wrote to the Chief Citizen was only intended to offer “guidance” on matters that were brought to his attention.

“It is unfair for the mayor to be making these accusations. I have responsibilities and obligations and it is [those] I sought to discharge. In the letter to the mayor, I was just giving her guidance and cautioning her that any activity that takes place in a community ought to start with engagement with the constituency councillor,” Bulkan told Stabroek News on Monday night.

Asked about Bulkan’s recent letter conveying the government’s concerns over the city’s apparent move to use open spaces in residential areas for commercial purposes, Chase-Green on Sunday accused him of meddling in City Hall’s business and urged that he try to engage with her and the council more frequently before pronouncing on M&CC matters…..