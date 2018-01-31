Chinese couple beaten, robbed in Garden of Eden home invasion

A Chinese couple were beaten and robbed on Monday night, when a gang of armed bandits invaded their Garden of Eden, East Bank Demerara home.

During the attack, which occurred around 9.40 pm, businesswoman Rong Yan Yao, 41, and her husband, Rong Jie King, were gun-butted to their heads and relieved of an undisclosed amount of cash, a quantity of gold and silver jewellery, a quantity of fish glue, a phone and their pick-up truck, BSS 5412, which the bandits used to escape.

Stabroek News was told that the couple were relaxing in their home when six bandits entered…..