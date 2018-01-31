Cops still awaiting advice on charges in BHS teacher sex abuse probe

Two full months have elapsed since a complaint of sexual abuse and predation was made against Bishops’ High School teacher Coen Jackson, but police continue to await the Director of Public Prosecutions’ advice on whether charges should be laid.

Commander of ‘A’ Division Marlon Chapman last evening said that there have been no further updates on the case. The matter has reportedly been in the hands of the Director of Public Prosecutions since December.

Jackson, 38, an economics teacher, has been accused of preying on his students and grooming them in preparation for a sexual relationship.

On November 20th, an official complaint was made to the Chief Education Officer Marcel Hutson by Cultural Policy Advisory Ruel Johnson against the teacher. On November 24th, the matter was handed over to the police after the Ministry of Education concluded its investigations.