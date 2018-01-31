Crabwood Creek woman held with suspected counterfeit money, bulletproof vest

A Crabwood Creek, Upper Corentyne woman was placed under arrest yesterday morning after ranks attached to the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) conducted a search at her residence and found a sum of suspected counterfeit US currency and a bulletproof vest.

The ranks acting on information received launched a search around 1.45 am yesterday for arms, ammunition and narcotics on Reshma Maniram’s house located at 1805 Grant Crabwood Creek.

Stabroek News was told that the ranks discovered some twenty-five US$100 bills and one US $50 bill suspected to be counterfeit currency along with a bulletproof vest in the woman’s closet located in the upper flat of her two-storey house. The ranks upon further searching also discovered two sets of US$100 bills in the ceiling of the house.

The woman, 38, was immediately placed under arrest and taken to the Springlands Police Station.

CANU last night said that Reshma Maniram’s husband, Mool Maniram aks Rakesh is wanted for questioning.