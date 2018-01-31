DPP recommends rape charges against two cops

The Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has advised that two policemen based at the Turkeyen Police Station be charged with rape following a New Year’s Day complaint by a Sophia woman.

Stabroek News was told that prior to the recommendation, the case file was sent back to the police for further investigations to be conducted.

A DPP official said that the file was yesterday returned to the police and further advice was given for them to institute rape charges against the two accused.

Public Relations Officer Jairam Ramlakhan had told this newspaper that the woman went to the station to lodge a report against an individual who threw a squib at her son.

While there, she requested to use the washroom and was directed to one on the top flat, where she was later allegedly attacked by the constables.

Following the report of the rape, the ranks were transferred to the Tactical Services Unit (TSU), where they remain under close arrest.

A police source had explained to Stabroek News that when ranks are implicated in any criminal offence, they are usually transferred from their respective assignments to the TSU, where they are placed under close arrest until legal advice is received.