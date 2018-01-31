Four companies bid for new St Rose’s High building

Four companies yesterday tendered to construct a new building to house the St. Rose’s High School on Camp and Church streets.

The estimated cost of construction is pegged at $450M based on the engineer’s estimate. The bids were opened under the Ministry of Education at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).

The companies and their bids are as follows:

Ministry of Education

Construction of St. Rose’s High School at Camp and Church streets, Georgetown.