Four companies bid for new St Rose’s High building

Four companies yesterday tendered to construct a new building to house the St. Rose’s High School on Camp and Church streets.
The estimated cost of construction is pegged at $450M based on the engineer’s estimate. The bids were opened under the Ministry of Education at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).
The companies and their bids are as follows:
Ministry of Education
Construction of St. Rose’s High School at Camp and Church streets, Georgetown.
|Company Name
|Amount Tender
|Builders Hardware & General Supplies
|$401.6M
|Chung’s Global Enterprise
|$344.3M
|Sattaur Mohammed and Sons Construction
|$370M
|Courtney Benn Contracting Service Incorporated
|$352.7M
|Engineer’s Estimate
|$450.666.440
NORTH SOUND, Antigua, CMC – Guyana Jaguars defeated English county Kent by 35 runs in their opening Group B match of the Regional Super50 at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground here today.
The Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has advised that two policemen based at the Turkeyen Police Station be charged with rape following a New Year’s Day complaint by a Sophia woman.
(Trinidad Guardian) A cocktail of alcohol and bad temper led to a tragic end for two siblings who spent childhood into manhood together as one ended up in the mortuary while the other sat restlessly in jail.
Guyana-Venezuela border controversy for World Court
United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres has recommended that the Guyana/Venezuela border controversy be referred to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in what will be seen as a pivotal development in this country’s bid to conclusively rebuff the spurious territorial claim of its neighbour to the west.