Local News

Guyana-Venezuela border controversy for World Court

By Comments
United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon (centre) joins President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela (left) and President David Granger of Guyana in a three-way handshake at the United Nations headquarters in New York in September 2016. (UN photo)

United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres has recommended that the Guyana/Venezuela border controversy be referred to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in what will be seen as a pivotal development in this country’s bid to conclusively rebuff the spurious territorial claim of its neighbour to the west.

Over the last three years, Guyana has been seeking recourse to the ICJ to settle the controversy with Venezuela which emerged in 1962.

Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon had given the good offices process between the two countries one additional year – 2017 –  for talks at settling the controversy and if there was no substantial progress the matter would then be sent to the ICJ, also known as the World Court…..

Comments  
More in Local News

In T&T: Sibling rivalry ends in death

(Trinidad Guardian) A cocktail of alcohol and bad temper led to a tragic end for two siblings who spent childhood into manhood together as one ended up in the mortuary while the other sat restlessly in jail.

GWI applies for new rates, $500 monthly maintenance fee

A fixed maintenance charge of $500 for all consumers, except pensioners, has been proposed by the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) in its application for tariff changes, which also suggests that metered customers be billed according to the volume of water they use.

Crabwood Creek woman held with suspected counterfeit money, bulletproof vest

A Crabwood Creek, Upper Corentyne woman was placed under arrest yesterday morning after ranks attached to the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) conducted a search at her residence and found a sum of suspected counterfeit US currency and a bulletproof vest.

Taxi drivers carjacked by bandits posing as customers

Two taxi drivers were on Monday night carjacked by bandits who posed as customers.

Bulkan denies ‘meddling’ in city council’s business

Communities Minister Ronald Bulkan has labelled the claims of interference levelled against him by Georgetown Mayor Patricia Chase-Green as “unfair and unjustified,” while saying that a recent letter he wrote to the Chief Citizen was only intended to offer “guidance” on matters that were brought to his attention.

By ,
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×