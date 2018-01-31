GWI applies for new rates, $500 monthly maintenance fee

A fixed maintenance charge of $500 for all consumers, except pensioners, has been proposed by the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) in its application for tariff changes, which also suggests that metered customers be billed according to the volume of water they use.

The GWI has submitted the aforementioned tariff variations to the Public Utilities Commission (PUC). The proposal is a variation of the 2013 order, which was never implemented, reportedly due to “prohibitive costs” from the billing software company HANSEN technologies.

According to the application, adjustments for the tariff are needed not only to bring in sufficient revenue to meet the company’s total operating costs, but also to level the playing field in terms of the application of rates to the consumer…..