Mentally-ill man charged with assault on cop, mother

Christopher George, the mentally-ill man who was shot last Friday after chopping a police constable, was yesterday slapped with two charges and remanded to prison.

George, 41, of Lot 162 Second Street Herstelling, East Bank Demerara, was not required to plead to the charges when he appeared before Magistrate Sunil Scarce at the Providence Magistrate’s Court.

He was charged with assault with intent to prevent lawful apprehension committed on Constable 18448 Dwayne Mingo as well as with assaulting his mother, Dauphnie George…..