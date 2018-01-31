Mentally-ill man charged with assault on cop, mother

Christopher George, the mentally-ill man who was shot last Friday after chopping a police constable, was yesterday slapped with two charges and remanded to prison.
George, 41, of Lot 162 Second Street Herstelling, East Bank Demerara, was not required to plead to the charges when he appeared before Magistrate Sunil Scarce at the Providence Magistrate’s Court.
He was charged with assault with intent to prevent lawful apprehension committed on Constable 18448 Dwayne Mingo as well as with assaulting his mother, Dauphnie George…..
In T&T: Sibling rivalry ends in death
(Trinidad Guardian) A cocktail of alcohol and bad temper led to a tragic end for two siblings who spent childhood into manhood together as one ended up in the mortuary while the other sat restlessly in jail.
Guyana-Venezuela border controversy for World Court
United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres has recommended that the Guyana/Venezuela border controversy be referred to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in what will be seen as a pivotal development in this country’s bid to conclusively rebuff the spurious territorial claim of its neighbour to the west.
GWI applies for new rates, $500 monthly maintenance fee
A fixed maintenance charge of $500 for all consumers, except pensioners, has been proposed by the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) in its application for tariff changes, which also suggests that metered customers be billed according to the volume of water they use.
Crabwood Creek woman held with suspected counterfeit money, bulletproof vest
A Crabwood Creek, Upper Corentyne woman was placed under arrest yesterday morning after ranks attached to the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) conducted a search at her residence and found a sum of suspected counterfeit US currency and a bulletproof vest.
Taxi drivers carjacked by bandits posing as customers
Two taxi drivers were on Monday night carjacked by bandits who posed as customers.