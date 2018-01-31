‘Pakaraima’ tomato ketchup hits local supermarket

The ‘Pakaraima Flavours’ tomato ketchup and salad dressing are now available at all three branches of the Bounty Supermarket in Georgetown, and the one at Grove, East Bank Demerara, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).
DPI said that ‘Pakaraima Flavours’ is a product produced by Pakaraima Flavours Incorporated (PFI) at the Paramakatoi Food Processing, Training and Research Facility in Region Eight. The facility produces sun-dried tomatoes that are further processed into tomato salad dressing and ketchup.
Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe told DPI that the factory has thus far produced some 3,000 bottles of tomato ketchup and salad dressing respectively.
She explained that the ketchup and salad dressing were produced from a crop of 7,000 pounds of tomatoes which was reaped by the local farmers in Paramakatoi.
DPI said that the project was designed by Garrido-Lowe, along with support from Professor Suresh Narine, Director of the Institute of Applied Science and Technology (IAST). Consultations were also held with the residents of Paramakatoi, Bamboo Creek, and Mountain Foot.
