Taxi drivers carjacked by bandits posing as customers

Two taxi drivers were on Monday night carjacked by bandits who posed as customers.

One of the cars has since been recovered after the bandits attempted to escape a roadblock.

The attacks took place at Zeelugt New Scheme, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) and Cornelia Ida New Scheme, West Coast Demerara (WCD), where Harry Narine and Jailall Mahadeo were robbed of their cars and other valuables.

In both cases, four men, operating in pairs, carried out the attack. They are suspected to be part of a gang…..