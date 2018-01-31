Venezuela criticises decision to send border controversy to ICJ

Venezuela today criticised a decision yesterday by UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres to forward the border controversy with Guyana to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Guyana had been pressing for this and yesterday welcomed the decision.

Venezuela’s first official reaction to the UN decision came this afternoon. It maintained its earlier position that the Geneva Agreement of February 17, 1966 contains the means through which a political settlement of the controversy can be found. Guyana doesn’t subscribe to this notion and has been pressing over the last four years for a juridical settlement.

The Geneva Agreement was established to resolve the disagreement between Venezuela and the United Kingdom.