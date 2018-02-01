Bandits rob Blind Institute, brutalise residents

Armed bandits on Tuesday night stormed the Guyana Society for the Blind headquarters where they attacked several residents before carting off a laptop.
Members of the society are calling on the authorities for better security measures to be put in place.
Stabroek News understands that the attack by four men, one of whom was armed with a gun occurred around 10 pm at Lot 44 High Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown…..
In T&T: Soldiers agree to repay $1.5m in payroll scam
(Trinidad Guardian) Two soldiers, accused of defrauding the Defence Force of $1.5m in an alleged payroll scam, have agreed to repay the money.
Venezuela flays decision on ICJ
Venezuela yesterday criticised the decision by United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to forward the border controversy with Guyana to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) even as President David Granger hopes for acceptance by the Nicholas Maduro-led government.
Lindo Creek inquiry witnesses could take stand in two weeks
Retired Judge Donald Trotman was yesterday sworn in to head the Com-mission of Inquiry (CoI) into the 2008 Lindo Creek massacre which resulted in the deaths of eight miners and the first witness could take the stand within two weeks’ time.
Private sector job fair at Patentia targets ex-sugar workers
In a bid to fill more than 800 vacancies in the private sector, the Private Sector Commission (PSC) yesterday organised a job fair to target the unemployed ex-sugar workers and residents of Wales and the surrounding communities and a large number of persons turned out.
Customer shot at during robbery in Robb St restaurant
An armed bandit yesterday afternoon cornered and shot at a civil engineer in a Chinese restaurant on Robb Street, Georgetown before snatching his bag containing $5,000 cash and other valuables.