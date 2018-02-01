Customer shot at during robbery in Robb St restaurant

An armed bandit yesterday afternoon cornered and shot at a civil engineer in a Chinese restaurant on Robb Street, Georgetown before snatching his bag containing $5,000 cash and other valuables.

Cy Rodrigues, 38, a resident of Eccles New Scheme, East Bank Demerara put up resistance to the gunman resulting in a shot being fired in his direction which struck the wall.

The incident unfolded around 4 pm yesterday at Xinfa Fastfood restaurant located at Lot 70 Robb Street, Lacytown, George-town where Rodrigues had visited to order a meal…..