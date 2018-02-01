Dangerous driving death case against Keisha Chase thrown out

Upholding a no-case submission, City Magistrate Allan Wilson yesterday dismissed charges against attorney Keisha Chase, who was on trial for causing the death of a pedestrian two years ago.
The ruling was handed down by Magistrate Wilson during court proceedings yesterday in the presence of the family of the deceased and attorney Roger Yearwood who represented the accused.
Chase was charged with causing the death of Julian Leitch by dangerous driving, on November 10th, 2015, on Duncan Street, Georgetown…..
In T&T: Soldiers agree to repay $1.5m in payroll scam
(Trinidad Guardian) Two soldiers, accused of defrauding the Defence Force of $1.5m in an alleged payroll scam, have agreed to repay the money.
Venezuela flays decision on ICJ
Venezuela yesterday criticised the decision by United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to forward the border controversy with Guyana to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) even as President David Granger hopes for acceptance by the Nicholas Maduro-led government.
Lindo Creek inquiry witnesses could take stand in two weeks
Retired Judge Donald Trotman was yesterday sworn in to head the Com-mission of Inquiry (CoI) into the 2008 Lindo Creek massacre which resulted in the deaths of eight miners and the first witness could take the stand within two weeks’ time.
Private sector job fair at Patentia targets ex-sugar workers
In a bid to fill more than 800 vacancies in the private sector, the Private Sector Commission (PSC) yesterday organised a job fair to target the unemployed ex-sugar workers and residents of Wales and the surrounding communities and a large number of persons turned out.
Customer shot at during robbery in Robb St restaurant
An armed bandit yesterday afternoon cornered and shot at a civil engineer in a Chinese restaurant on Robb Street, Georgetown before snatching his bag containing $5,000 cash and other valuables.