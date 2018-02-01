Dangerous driving death case against Keisha Chase thrown out

Upholding a no-case submission, City Magistrate Allan Wilson yesterday dismissed charges against attorney Keisha Chase, who was on trial for causing the death of a pedestrian two years ago.

The ruling was handed down by Magistrate Wilson during court proceedings yesterday in the presence of the family of the deceased and attorney Roger Yearwood who represented the accused.

Chase was charged with causing the death of Julian Leitch by dangerous driving, on November 10th, 2015, on Duncan Street, Georgetown…..