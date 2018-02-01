Jagdeo close to decision on Chancellor nominee

As the month requested to conduct due diligence checks on Justice Kenneth Benjamin comes to an end, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has said he is very close to reaching a position on President David Granger’s nominee for Chancellor.
“I am moving closer to a decision from the weight of the evidence that I see before me. I have consulted widely. I have spoken to a number of people and so I am listening to them and… also some people have sent me material and from all that I have seen, I [am] leaning to a position,” Jagdeo said, when asked by Stabroek News at a news conference on Saturday whether he had reached a final decision.
The constitution requires that the president and the opposition leader agree on the appointment…..
In T&T: Soldiers agree to repay $1.5m in payroll scam
(Trinidad Guardian) Two soldiers, accused of defrauding the Defence Force of $1.5m in an alleged payroll scam, have agreed to repay the money.
Venezuela flays decision on ICJ
Venezuela yesterday criticised the decision by United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to forward the border controversy with Guyana to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) even as President David Granger hopes for acceptance by the Nicholas Maduro-led government.
Lindo Creek inquiry witnesses could take stand in two weeks
Retired Judge Donald Trotman was yesterday sworn in to head the Com-mission of Inquiry (CoI) into the 2008 Lindo Creek massacre which resulted in the deaths of eight miners and the first witness could take the stand within two weeks’ time.
Private sector job fair at Patentia targets ex-sugar workers
In a bid to fill more than 800 vacancies in the private sector, the Private Sector Commission (PSC) yesterday organised a job fair to target the unemployed ex-sugar workers and residents of Wales and the surrounding communities and a large number of persons turned out.
Customer shot at during robbery in Robb St restaurant
An armed bandit yesterday afternoon cornered and shot at a civil engineer in a Chinese restaurant on Robb Street, Georgetown before snatching his bag containing $5,000 cash and other valuables.