Jagdeo close to decision on Chancellor nominee

As the month requested to conduct due diligence checks on Justice Kenneth Benjamin comes to an end, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has said he is very close to reaching a position on President David Granger’s nominee for Chancellor.

“I am moving closer to a decision from the weight of the evidence that I see before me. I have consulted widely. I have spoken to a number of people and so I am listening to them and… also some people have sent me material and from all that I have seen, I [am] leaning to a position,” Jagdeo said, when asked by Stabroek News at a news conference on Saturday whether he had reached a final decision.

The constitution requires that the president and the opposition leader agree on the appointment…..