Jagdeo says no power struggle in PPP

PPP General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday denied that there is a power struggle underway in the opposition party.

In comments his party released, Jagdeo, also Opposition Leader, said “There is no power struggle between our comrades. Our Party welcomes all persons, regardless of age, gender, ethnicity or any other differentiating factor, to join us. We value our members and their contributions to the Party and, by extension, to Guyana. I also believe strongly that as we move forward, some of our more experienced comrades have a larger role to play in grooming younger members to take up the leadership mantel. We cannot prepare for the future otherwise”.

The question of internal bickering in the PPP arose after Jagdeo openly clashed with senior PPP member and General Secretary of the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU), Komal Chand. Jagdeo appeared to be miffed by a decision by Chand to attend a meeting at the Ministry of the Presidency on the future of the sugar industry…..