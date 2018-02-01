Jagdeo says no power struggle in PPP

PPP General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday denied that there is a power struggle underway in the opposition party.
In comments his party released, Jagdeo, also Opposition Leader, said “There is no power struggle between our comrades. Our Party welcomes all persons, regardless of age, gender, ethnicity or any other differentiating factor, to join us. We value our members and their contributions to the Party and, by extension, to Guyana. I also believe strongly that as we move forward, some of our more experienced comrades have a larger role to play in grooming younger members to take up the leadership mantel. We cannot prepare for the future otherwise”.
The question of internal bickering in the PPP arose after Jagdeo openly clashed with senior PPP member and General Secretary of the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU), Komal Chand. Jagdeo appeared to be miffed by a decision by Chand to attend a meeting at the Ministry of the Presidency on the future of the sugar industry…..
In T&T: Soldiers agree to repay $1.5m in payroll scam
(Trinidad Guardian) Two soldiers, accused of defrauding the Defence Force of $1.5m in an alleged payroll scam, have agreed to repay the money.
Venezuela flays decision on ICJ
Venezuela yesterday criticised the decision by United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to forward the border controversy with Guyana to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) even as President David Granger hopes for acceptance by the Nicholas Maduro-led government.
Lindo Creek inquiry witnesses could take stand in two weeks
Retired Judge Donald Trotman was yesterday sworn in to head the Com-mission of Inquiry (CoI) into the 2008 Lindo Creek massacre which resulted in the deaths of eight miners and the first witness could take the stand within two weeks’ time.
Private sector job fair at Patentia targets ex-sugar workers
In a bid to fill more than 800 vacancies in the private sector, the Private Sector Commission (PSC) yesterday organised a job fair to target the unemployed ex-sugar workers and residents of Wales and the surrounding communities and a large number of persons turned out.
Customer shot at during robbery in Robb St restaurant
An armed bandit yesterday afternoon cornered and shot at a civil engineer in a Chinese restaurant on Robb Street, Georgetown before snatching his bag containing $5,000 cash and other valuables.