Jamaican in charge of GPL from today

The Guyana Power and Light (GPL) has announced the appointment of Albert Gordon, a Jamaican as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from today.
GPL in a statement said that Gordon brings many years of experience in public utilities at senior levels in both the Jamaica Public Service Company, that country’s electricity supplier, and its water authority as President. Gordon holds a BSC in Electrical Engineering and an MBA.
GPL Chairman Robert Badal also announced the end of his tenure.
“Let me take this opportunity to announce that my tenure as Chairman of GPL has come to an end as I need every day of my time to focus on my companies’ expansion plans. I am now awaiting on the appointment of a new board by the Minister of Infrastructure to execute a smooth hand over”, he said in the statement.
Actor Robert Wagner named ‘person of interest’ in wife Natalie Wood’s drowning – CBS
(Reuters) – Los Angeles County homicide detectives have named actor Robert Wagner a “person of interest” in the probe of the unexplained 1981 drowning of his wife, actress Natalie Wood, saying he was the last person with her before she vanished off Southern California.
Three held after Long Hook ganja raid
Ranks of the Guyana Police Force earlier today headed by a Senior Officer carried out a drug-eradication operation at Long Hook, Canje River, Berbice, during which an estimated 200,000 marijuana plants measuring two to six feet, 100kg processed cannabis, together with two camps were photographed and destroyed.
In T&T: Soldiers agree to repay $1.5m in payroll scam
(Trinidad Guardian) Two soldiers, accused of defrauding the Defence Force of $1.5m in an alleged payroll scam, have agreed to repay the money.
Venezuela flays decision on ICJ
Venezuela yesterday criticised the decision by United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to forward the border controversy with Guyana to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) even as President David Granger hopes for acceptance by the Nicholas Maduro-led government.
Lindo Creek inquiry witnesses could take stand in two weeks
Retired Judge Donald Trotman was yesterday sworn in to head the Com-mission of Inquiry (CoI) into the 2008 Lindo Creek massacre which resulted in the deaths of eight miners and the first witness could take the stand within two weeks’ time.