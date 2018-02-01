Jamaican in charge of GPL from today

The Guyana Power and Light (GPL) has announced the appointment of Albert Gordon, a Jamaican as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from today.

GPL in a statement said that Gordon brings many years of experience in public utilities at senior levels in both the Jamaica Public Service Company, that country’s electricity supplier, and its water authority as President. Gordon holds a BSC in Electrical Engineering and an MBA.

GPL Chairman Robert Badal also announced the end of his tenure.

“Let me take this opportunity to announce that my tenure as Chairman of GPL has come to an end as I need every day of my time to focus on my companies’ expansion plans. I am now awaiting on the appointment of a new board by the Minister of Infrastructure to execute a smooth hand over”, he said in the statement.