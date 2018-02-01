Lindo Creek inquiry witnesses could take stand in two weeks

Retired Judge Donald Trotman was yesterday sworn in to head the Com-mission of Inquiry (CoI) into the 2008 Lindo Creek massacre which resulted in the deaths of eight miners and the first witness could take the stand within two weeks’ time.
This CoI is the first of what government has said would be a series of inquiries into the hundreds of killings which occurred during a crime wave beginning in 2002. It is expected to shed some light on the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Cecil Arokium, Dax Arokium, Horace Drakes, Bonny Harry, Lancelot Lee, Compton Speirs, Nigel Torres and Clifton Berry Wong and to identify those responsible.
Trotman, 79, has since revealed that the Commission intends to visit the Lindo Creek camp site in Region 10…..
In T&T: Soldiers agree to repay $1.5m in payroll scam
(Trinidad Guardian) Two soldiers, accused of defrauding the Defence Force of $1.5m in an alleged payroll scam, have agreed to repay the money.
Venezuela flays decision on ICJ
Venezuela yesterday criticised the decision by United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to forward the border controversy with Guyana to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) even as President David Granger hopes for acceptance by the Nicholas Maduro-led government.
Private sector job fair at Patentia targets ex-sugar workers
In a bid to fill more than 800 vacancies in the private sector, the Private Sector Commission (PSC) yesterday organised a job fair to target the unemployed ex-sugar workers and residents of Wales and the surrounding communities and a large number of persons turned out.
Customer shot at during robbery in Robb St restaurant
An armed bandit yesterday afternoon cornered and shot at a civil engineer in a Chinese restaurant on Robb Street, Georgetown before snatching his bag containing $5,000 cash and other valuables.
Bandits rob Blind Institute, brutalise residents
Armed bandits on Tuesday night stormed the Guyana Society for the Blind headquarters where they attacked several residents before carting off a laptop.