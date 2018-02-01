Lindo Creek inquiry witnesses could take stand in two weeks

Retired Judge Donald Trotman was yesterday sworn in to head the Com-mission of Inquiry (CoI) into the 2008 Lindo Creek massacre which resulted in the deaths of eight miners and the first witness could take the stand within two weeks’ time.

This CoI is the first of what government has said would be a series of inquiries into the hundreds of killings which occurred during a crime wave beginning in 2002. It is expected to shed some light on the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Cecil Arokium, Dax Arokium, Horace Drakes, Bonny Harry, Lancelot Lee, Compton Speirs, Nigel Torres and Clifton Berry Wong and to identify those responsible.

Trotman, 79, has since revealed that the Commission intends to visit the Lindo Creek camp site in Region 10…..