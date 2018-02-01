Palmyra taxi driver remanded over 22 lb of cannabis

A Palmyra Village, Corentyne taxi driver was remanded to prison yesterday after he was allegedly busted on Monday morning with just over 22 pounds of cannabis at Bath Village, West Coast Berbice.

Devash Reshiram, 20, of Lot 38 Palmyra Village, appeared yesterday morning at the Fort Wellington Magis-trate’s Court where he was charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

The charge stated that the accused on Monday, 29th January, was found to have in his possession a quantity of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking…..