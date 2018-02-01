Private sector job fair at Patentia targets ex-sugar workers

In a bid to fill more than 800 vacancies in the private sector, the Private Sector Commission (PSC) yesterday organised a job fair to target the unemployed ex-sugar workers and residents of Wales and the surrounding communities and a large number of persons turned out.

Representatives from twenty-two entities including Banks DIH, Gafoors, the Beharry Group, Bosai Minerals, Roraima Airways, Sterling Products, Amazon Caribbean, Professional Guard Service, the Guyana Police Force and the Ministry of Social Protection huddled in booths under several tents erected at the Patentia Tarmac, West Bank Demerara yesterday morning, to provide information and assist job hunters.

The event, which started at 10am and ran until 3pm, was attended by persons of all ages from various communities around the area…..