Three held after Long Hook ganja raid

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force earlier today headed by a Senior Officer carried out a drug-eradication operation at Long Hook, Canje River, Berbice, during which an estimated 200,000 marijuana plants measuring two to six feet, 100kg processed cannabis, together with two camps were photographed and destroyed.

One Baikay 12-gauge shotgun, an outboard engine, a chain saw, a mist blower and two grass cutters which were found in the camps have been lodged.

Three males are in custody, assisting with the investigation.