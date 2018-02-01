Three held after Long Hook ganja raid

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force earlier today headed by a Senior Officer carried out a drug-eradication operation at Long Hook, Canje River, Berbice, during which an estimated 200,000 marijuana plants measuring two to six feet, 100kg processed cannabis, together with two camps were photographed and destroyed.
One Baikay 12-gauge shotgun, an outboard engine, a chain saw, a mist blower and two grass cutters which were found in the camps have been lodged.
Three males are in custody, assisting with the investigation.
Actor Robert Wagner named ‘person of interest’ in wife Natalie Wood’s drowning – CBS
(Reuters) – Los Angeles County homicide detectives have named actor Robert Wagner a “person of interest” in the probe of the unexplained 1981 drowning of his wife, actress Natalie Wood, saying he was the last person with her before she vanished off Southern California.
Jamaican in charge of GPL from today
The Guyana Power and Light (GPL) has announced the appointment of Albert Gordon, a Jamaican as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from today.
In T&T: Soldiers agree to repay $1.5m in payroll scam
(Trinidad Guardian) Two soldiers, accused of defrauding the Defence Force of $1.5m in an alleged payroll scam, have agreed to repay the money.
Venezuela flays decision on ICJ
Venezuela yesterday criticised the decision by United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to forward the border controversy with Guyana to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) even as President David Granger hopes for acceptance by the Nicholas Maduro-led government.
Lindo Creek inquiry witnesses could take stand in two weeks
Retired Judge Donald Trotman was yesterday sworn in to head the Com-mission of Inquiry (CoI) into the 2008 Lindo Creek massacre which resulted in the deaths of eight miners and the first witness could take the stand within two weeks’ time.