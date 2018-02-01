Two on trial for murder of man in Tucville

The trial of Edward Skeete and Nabadingi Gobin, for the murder of Ryan Clementson who was shot near the Turning Point Snackette in Tucville on the night of July 14, 2015, commenced yesterday morning before Justice Navindra Singh and a 12-member jury at the High Court in Georgetown.

The indictment against the jointly-charged duo, is that they murdered Clementson on July 24, 2015.

In her opening address, Prosecutor Tiffaini Lyken said that while Clementson was shot on July 14, he succumbed to his injuries ten days later at the Georgetown Public Hospital…..