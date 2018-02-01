Venezuela flays decision on ICJ

Venezuela yesterday criticised the decision by United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to forward the border controversy with Guyana to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) even as President David Granger hopes for acceptance by the Nicholas Maduro-led government.

“We hope that the Venezuelan government has the maturity to accept the decision. Sending the matter to the Secretary General was a course of action mutually agreed on” the President yesterday morning told reporters, following the accreditation of new Cuban Ambassador to Guyana, Narciso Reinaldo Armador Soeorro.

Granger said that he did not expect that “there will be any objection” to the decision since “this has been a long process…it has taken nearly 52 years to reach where we are.”….