West Coast Berbice duo remanded over ganja

Two West Coast Berbice men were yesterday remanded to prison after they were refused bail on a possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking charge.

Leon Burnett, 22, a labourer of Lot 5 Onverwagt Village, West Coast Berbice and Anthony Carmichael, 30, a taxi driver of Lot 2 Bennett Dam, Rosignol, West Coast Berbice appeared before Magistrate Rhondell Weaver at the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court yesterday morning, where they were jointly charged.

The charge stated that the duo on Monday, 29th January, were found to have in their possession a quantity of cannabis, that is to say 9,165 grammes, for the purpose of trafficking…..