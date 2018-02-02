Brazilian on shotgun, ammo charges accuses soldiers of brutality

A Brazilian national, who was allegedly held with an unlicensed shotgun and ammunition in the Rupununi this week, yesterday accused members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) of brutally assaulting him.
Antonio Alves, 48, made the allegation when he was arraigned before Georgetown magistrate Judy Latchman on two charges.
The first charge stated that Alves had a 28-gauge single barrel firearm without being a licensed firearm holder on January 28th, at Sawariwau Village, South Central Rupununi. A second charge alleged that on the same date and at the same location he had five live 28-gauge cartridges without being a licensed firearm holder…..
T&T police kill three in shootout
(Trinidad Guardian) A 17-year-old was among three men, who were killed during a shootout with police in Diego Martin, yesterday.
Guyana can go it alone at World Court
-forum hears Citing the Philippines’ case against China, Ambassador Cedric Joseph last evening stated that Guyana can unilaterally present to the World Court its case on the border controversy in the absence of Venezuelan participation.
PPP says may not participate in Lindo massacre inquiry
Saying that the Lindo Creek Commission of Inquiry (CoI) was unilaterally established, the opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) on Wednesday warned that such an approach would scare off persons with vital information and could also result in its own non-participation.
Jamaican in charge of GPL
The Guyana Power and Light (GPL) has announced the appointment of Albert Gordon, a Jamaican as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from yesterday.
Sarah Johanna farmer dies after walking into path of bus
A farmer, who police say reportedly walked into the path of a Route 42 bus along the Sarah Johanna Public Road, on the East Bank of Demerara, succumbed on Wednesday night, Persaud Hari, 61, of Sarah Johanna, was struck around 4.45pm by the minibus, BVV 852, which was proceeding north along the western carriageway at a moderate speed.