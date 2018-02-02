Brazilian on shotgun, ammo charges accuses soldiers of brutality

A Brazilian national, who was allegedly held with an unlicensed shotgun and ammunition in the Rupununi this week, yesterday accused members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) of brutally assaulting him.

Antonio Alves, 48, made the allegation when he was arraigned before Georgetown magistrate Judy Latchman on two charges.

The first charge stated that Alves had a 28-gauge single barrel firearm without being a licensed firearm holder on January 28th, at Sawariwau Village, South Central Rupununi. A second charge alleged that on the same date and at the same location he had five live 28-gauge cartridges without being a licensed firearm holder…..