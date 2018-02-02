Brothers accused of stealing from Marriott

Two brothers were yesterday released on $150,000 bail each by a city court after they denied stealing items from the Marriott Hotel bond.

It is alleged that Adrian Foster, 20, and Andre Foster, 19, between November 1st and November 30th, 2017, at the Marriott Hotel bond, stole a quantity of solar panels, sensor lights, light bulbs and other items valued at $677,000 in total.

Both men pleaded not guilty to the charge…..