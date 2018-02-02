Cops seeking two ‘persons of interest’ over death of Cummings Lodge man

The two persons who were held in connection with the death of Hemchand Dalchand, the 20-year-old man whose body was discovered on Sunday morning along the Oleander Gardens Public Road, have been released.

Commander of ‘C’ Division Calvin Brutus last night told Stabroek News that the two persons, who were arrested between Sunday and Monday, were released and that investigators are searching for two others, who are deemed persons of interest, for questioning.

The lifeless body of Dalchand, called ‘Rakesh,’ a resident of Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara, was discovered in a pool of blood early Sunday morning…..