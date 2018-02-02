Ex-Wales workers press case for severance

More than 200 Wales cane cutters and supporters rallied outside of the Ministry of the Presidency yesterday to protest the non-payment of severance pay to workers by the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo).

The 200-strong group was representative of the 350 cane cutters who say they were made redundant in December 2016, when the Wales Estate was closed.

The group later took their protest to the High Court, where the matter was filed last March, but is yet to be heard by a judge…..