GGMC probing mining pit death

The Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) has launched an investigation into the circumstances that caused the death of Handel Payne, a young miner who met his demise after the wall of the Potaro pit he was working in collapsed on him.

This has been confirmed by an official from the GGMC, who noted that the investigation is still ongoing.

According to an aunt of the dead man who spoke with Stabroek News on Wednesday, the post-mortem examination conducted on Payne’s remains have indicated that he died as a result of drowning…..