GGMC probing mining pit death

The Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) has launched an investigation into the circumstances that caused the death of Handel Payne, a young miner who met his demise after the wall of the Potaro pit he was working in collapsed on him.
This has been confirmed by an official from the GGMC, who noted that the investigation is still ongoing.
According to an aunt of the dead man who spoke with Stabroek News on Wednesday, the post-mortem examination conducted on Payne’s remains have indicated that he died as a result of drowning…..
T&T police kill three in shootout
(Trinidad Guardian) A 17-year-old was among three men, who were killed during a shootout with police in Diego Martin, yesterday.
Guyana can go it alone at World Court
-forum hears Citing the Philippines’ case against China, Ambassador Cedric Joseph last evening stated that Guyana can unilaterally present to the World Court its case on the border controversy in the absence of Venezuelan participation.
PPP says may not participate in Lindo massacre inquiry
Saying that the Lindo Creek Commission of Inquiry (CoI) was unilaterally established, the opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) on Wednesday warned that such an approach would scare off persons with vital information and could also result in its own non-participation.
Jamaican in charge of GPL
The Guyana Power and Light (GPL) has announced the appointment of Albert Gordon, a Jamaican as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from yesterday.
Sarah Johanna farmer dies after walking into path of bus
A farmer, who police say reportedly walked into the path of a Route 42 bus along the Sarah Johanna Public Road, on the East Bank of Demerara, succumbed on Wednesday night, Persaud Hari, 61, of Sarah Johanna, was struck around 4.45pm by the minibus, BVV 852, which was proceeding north along the western carriageway at a moderate speed.