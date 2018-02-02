Govt says working on solutions to small miners/Romanex dispute

The Ministry of Natural Resources is assuring the small miners of the Rupununi that their concerns raised in a recent letter about the ongoing dispute with Romanex Guyana Exploration Ltd. over mining activities in the Marudi Mountain area have been noted, and it is working assiduously to arrive at solutions.

The letter which was published in the last Sunday Stabroek under the caption `Small Rupununi miners are at breaking point’ referred to the ongoing dispute between Romanex and the small miners of Rupununi, Mining District 6, who have (since) formed themselves into the Rupununi Mining Association, with regards to mining activities in Marudi Mountain.

According to the letter, “Romanex has acquired the rights for the concession for decades now but has not started any mining since the apparent abandonment…Romanex has promised them [the small miners] that if they move the landing to another location, they will allow the people to work. As such, with great effort, the landing was moved to a new location and up to this date Romanex has not allowed the people to recommence working.” The letter acknowledged that “the small miners in the area started working two mountains that contain gold.”….