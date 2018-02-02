Govt says working on solutions to small miners/Romanex dispute

The Ministry of Natural Resources is assuring the small miners of the Rupununi that their concerns raised in a recent letter about the ongoing dispute with Romanex Guyana Exploration Ltd. over mining activities in the Marudi Mountain area have been noted, and it is working assiduously to arrive at solutions.
The letter which was published in the last Sunday Stabroek under the caption `Small Rupununi miners are at breaking point’ referred to the ongoing dispute between Romanex and the small miners of Rupununi, Mining District 6, who have (since) formed themselves into the Rupununi Mining Association, with regards to mining activities in Marudi Mountain.
According to the letter, “Romanex has acquired the rights for the concession for decades now but has not started any mining since the apparent abandonment…Romanex has promised them [the small miners] that if they move the landing to another location, they will allow the people to work. As such, with great effort, the landing was moved to a new location and up to this date Romanex has not allowed the people to recommence working.” The letter acknowledged that “the small miners in the area started working two mountains that contain gold.”….
T&T police kill three in shootout
(Trinidad Guardian) A 17-year-old was among three men, who were killed during a shootout with police in Diego Martin, yesterday.
Guyana can go it alone at World Court
-forum hears Citing the Philippines’ case against China, Ambassador Cedric Joseph last evening stated that Guyana can unilaterally present to the World Court its case on the border controversy in the absence of Venezuelan participation.
PPP says may not participate in Lindo massacre inquiry
Saying that the Lindo Creek Commission of Inquiry (CoI) was unilaterally established, the opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) on Wednesday warned that such an approach would scare off persons with vital information and could also result in its own non-participation.
Jamaican in charge of GPL
The Guyana Power and Light (GPL) has announced the appointment of Albert Gordon, a Jamaican as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from yesterday.
Sarah Johanna farmer dies after walking into path of bus
A farmer, who police say reportedly walked into the path of a Route 42 bus along the Sarah Johanna Public Road, on the East Bank of Demerara, succumbed on Wednesday night, Persaud Hari, 61, of Sarah Johanna, was struck around 4.45pm by the minibus, BVV 852, which was proceeding north along the western carriageway at a moderate speed.