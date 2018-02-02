Guyana can go it alone at World Court

Citing the Philippines’ case against China, Ambassador Cedric Joseph last evening stated that Guyana can unilaterally present to the World Court its case on the border controversy in the absence of Venezuelan participation.
According to Joseph, a precedent exists for such action and as long as jurisdiction is acknowledged, Guyana has “to make the first move to the court.” At the time he was speaking at the University of Guyana’s second conversation on Law and Society titled Guyana’s Borders: Boundaries, Barriers, or Bridges, held at the Theatre Guild last evening.
As part of a panel of four speakers, including Major General retired Joseph Singh, Ambassador Keith George and Paulette Henry, Joseph responded to a series of questions from the audience. One of the questions asked centred on what actions Guyana could take if Venezuela rejected a recommendation on Tuesday from Secretary General Antonio Guterres that the border controversy with Guyana be forwarded to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) also known as the World Court. Guyana has welcomed the referral of the controversy to the World Court, something it has been seeking over the last four years…..
T&T police kill three in shootout
(Trinidad Guardian) A 17-year-old was among three men, who were killed during a shootout with police in Diego Martin, yesterday.
PPP says may not participate in Lindo massacre inquiry
Saying that the Lindo Creek Commission of Inquiry (CoI) was unilaterally established, the opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) on Wednesday warned that such an approach would scare off persons with vital information and could also result in its own non-participation.
Jamaican in charge of GPL
The Guyana Power and Light (GPL) has announced the appointment of Albert Gordon, a Jamaican as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from yesterday.
Sarah Johanna farmer dies after walking into path of bus
A farmer, who police say reportedly walked into the path of a Route 42 bus along the Sarah Johanna Public Road, on the East Bank of Demerara, succumbed on Wednesday night, Persaud Hari, 61, of Sarah Johanna, was struck around 4.45pm by the minibus, BVV 852, which was proceeding north along the western carriageway at a moderate speed.
‘Zipper’ on cocaine trafficking charge after Craig St bust
Former murder accused and the owner of D and D Pawn shop Andre Gomes, also known as ‘Zipper,’ who was wanted last year for questioning by the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU), was yesterday charged with the possession of 2.1 pounds of cocaine for trafficking.