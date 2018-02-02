Jamaican in charge of GPL

The Guyana Power and Light (GPL) has announced the appointment of Albert Gordon, a Jamaican as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from yesterday.

GPL in a statement said that Gordon brings many years of experience in public utilities at senior levels in both the Jamaica Public Service Company, that country’s electricity supplier, and its water authority as President. Gordon holds a BSC in Electrical Engineering and an MBA.

GPL had been without a CEO since February 2016 when then CEO Colin Welch was fired following the installation of a new board…..